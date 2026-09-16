Teddy Atlas Reveals Why Devin Haney Would Be Dangerous in Ryan Garcia Rematch

Two years ago, Ryan Garcia lured Devin Haney into the type of fight that he could not win. Haney took the bait and lost the bout.

That night, instead of applying the quickness and surgical precision that served him so well throughout his career, Haney decided to engage in a wild brawl. The pre-fight hype and banter heightened his emotions, undermining his usually cerebral approach. Distance control, long regarded as one of his strengths, went out the proverbial window.

Garcia's failed drug test ultimately spared Haney from having a permanent loss on his record. With the WBC welterweight champion soaking in the moment and calling out multiple fighters after his demolition of Conor Benn, Haney can avenge the original result, provided he can rely on his skills and keep his emotions in check.

Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Atlas thinks Haney could cause trouble for Garcia

For almost 40 years, from gyms in Long Island to Sweden, Teddy Atlas helped some of the sport's greats harness their ability. Names like Wilfred Benitez, Timothy Bradley, and Michael Moorer highlight his resume. Atlas sees Haney as a far different fighter now than he was that fateful night in Brooklyn. When asked for a winner in a speculated Garcia vs. Haney 2 match, Atlas did not mince words.

"I tell you, if it was Haney, I would have to think about that. I like the way Haney looks right now... Haney got himself through the mental cobwebs." Teddy Atlas

Since the Garcia brawl, Haney bounced back, outclassing both Jose Ramirez and Brian Norman Jr. and wrestling the WBO welterweight belt away from the latter. With that championship, Haney gained leverage, which is definitely needed if discussions with Garcia veer beyond the social media stage.

Atlas cites the Norman win as a main reason why he believes Haney poses a massive threat to Garcia. From a technical standpoint, the trainer-turned-analyst thinks that Haney remembered who he was between the ropes.

“He’s a sharpshooter when he boxes right. He didn’t box right against Garcia. He tried to go get Garcia. That’s not him. He’s a guy that sets traps. He’s real accurate with his punches. He doesn’t waste anything. He’s a consummate boxer, counterpuncher, and he didn’t fight. He came out of character against Garcia, and he paid a price for it."

"Now he's back to being Haney, and Haney's a good fighter." Teddy Atlas

In the first fight, Haney barrelled into Garcia, perhaps spurred on by a flood of emotion and a lack of clear thinking, which runs opposite to his strengths. In essence, when Haney is on his game, he creates false openings that lead overaggressive fighters to overcommit and get countered at every turn.

Garcia, particularly after his recent knockout of Benn, will likely aim to replicate that success against Haney. The WBO champion must allow Garcia to advance and capitalize on his overconfidence, turning it to his disadvantage. It remains to be seen what the 147-pound landscape looks like with both Garcia and Haney calling each other out.