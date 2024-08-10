Imane Khelif Wins Olympic Gold Amid Online Controversy
By Mohamed Bahaa
Defeating China's Yang Liu on Friday, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif took the gold medal in the 66kg weight class at the Paris Summer Olympics in an exciting exhibition of ability and will. Khelif entered the ring for a thundering greeting from a sea of Algerian flags and ardent supporters at the venerable Roland Garros Stadium.
Starting carefully, both boxers tested each other in the opening round. But Khelif swiftly acquired the advantage by securing the round unanimously with her experience and technique. With her strong blow that sent Yang whirling toward the ropes, the second round saw a more aggressive Khelif. Khelif kept her unrelenting attack, ruling the round on all the judges' scorecards, with the cheers of support echoing in her ears.
Khelif's winning seemed almost certain by the last round. Yang battled to break through Khelif's strong defense even with constant efforts. Both boxers embraced to show sportsmanship and respect as the last bell rang. As Khelif celebrated her hard-earned triumph, the unanimous judgment in her favor set the audience into frenzy.
“I am rather pleased. This has been my dream for eight years; today, I am the Olympic gold medalist and champion, gleaming with pride.” She said her thanks to her supporters and added, “I want to thank all the individuals who have come to support me. Every Algerian person as well as every person living around my base. I would want to thank my coach and every team member. Many thanks.”
Khelif's path to Olympic brilliance was not without difficulties. Earlier in the Games, she drew international interest after barely 46 seconds defeating Angela Carini from Italy. But this triumph set off a tsunami of online criticism, with some detractors falsely accusing Khelif of being male based on a historical event involving the gender testing of a now-discredited boxing federation.
Reiterating Khelif's ability to compete, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which took over the planning of the boxing events for Paris 2024, underlined that she satisfied all required standards. IOC President Thomas Bach responded, "These two are women, and they have the right to participate in the women's competition," when challenged about the matter, therefore justifying the choice.
Early in the week, Khelif addressed the matter and urged the people to uphold Olympic values and steer clear of internet abuse. She said Arabic, "It can destroy people, it can kill people's thoughts, spirit, and mind."
Khelif not only celebrated her gold medal but also sent a strong message of tenacity and fortitude in the face of hardship. She was personally triumphant.