IOC Makes Key Decision Regarding Boxings Olympic Future
The International Olympic Committee has taken a major step with regards to boxing's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
Today, the Executive Board of the IOC granted provisional recognition to World Boxing as the sports international federation for the Olympics. The body currently consists of 78 federations around the world, including the United States and United Kingdom.
The International Boxing Association (IBA), boxing's former international governing body, was stripped of its status by the IOC in June 2023 amid allegations of match-fixing, bribery and corruption.
According to the IOC's press release, World Boxing satisfied the sports criteria and governance criteria needed in order to be recognized by the organization.
With regards to sports criteria, World Boxing has established 78 national federations and four continental federations, provided evidence that 62% of boxers and 58% of medalists from the Paris Games are affiliated with the federation, has applied the sport integrity process implemented during the Paris games, and obtained AIMS membership.
With regards to governance criteria, World Boxing has implemented the necessary structure and documentation needed for governance, has provided revenue-generation and commercial assurances, has recognized CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) jurisdiction, and has applied and been accepted by WADA (World Anti Doping Agency).
The Latest Boxing News
Floyd Mayweather Gifted Enormous Diamond TMT Chain At Versace Mansion Birthday Party
Floyd Mayweather Flexes $400 Million New York City Real Estate Purchase
Eddie Hearn Nearly Fought Foe Promoter At Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. Egg Brawl
Oscar De La Hoya Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight With Emphatic Winner