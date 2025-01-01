Irish Welterweights, Donovan & Crocker To Clash In IBF Title Eliminator
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Irish welterweight prospects Paddy Donovan and Lewis Crocker will square off in a 12-round IBF title eliminator on March 1st at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Donovan, a highly-ranked contender with a perfect (14-0, 11 Kos) is coming off a dominant victor via ninth-round TKO over Lewis Ritson.
The “Real Deal” expressed his unwavering determination to become world champion, emphasizing the personal growth and maturity have fueled his boxing career.
“There’s something different about a good Irish fighter and I believe I’m the next, having turned pro at 19 and now 25, it took many life changes, the ups-and-downs of life becoming a husband and father, losing loved ones that I’ve improved as a person and that helped me become a better fighter, ”Donovan said.
Donovan looks to go through Lewis Crocker and get his shot at a world title. The Limerick, Ireland-based 25-year-old is currently ranked No. 6 with IBF, No. 5 with WBA, and No. 14 with WBC. He has dreamed of being a world champion since he was seven years old.
“I am always in the gym and thinking about my next challenge. I’m saying it’s time. I love what I do. I’m very grateful to God for being in this position, my team I believe in God’s plan for me to become world champion,” Donovan said.
Crocker, also undefeated, (20-0, 11 KOs) of Belfast is eager to prove his worth against his fellow Irishman. He's coming off a stoppage win in his hometown and aims to seize this opportunity to challenge Philadelphia’s Jaron Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) who is the current IBF welterweight champion.
In January, the 27-year-old went through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd and stopped Jose Felix in the fifth round.
Donovan has dedicated using his boxing platform lately to promote the suicide prevention charity that provides mental health services throughout Ireland. Paddy lost two relatives to suicide. The Pietra Crisis Help line helps anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or engaging in self-harm and also supports those bereaved through suicide.
This highly anticipated clash between two talented Irish fighters promises to be a thrilling spectacle for boxing fans. The undercard for the event will be announced soon.