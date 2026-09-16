Ryan Garcia Confirms Rematch Negotiations With Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

Fresh off his dynamite win over Conor Benn, Ryan Garcia's star has never shone brighter and he is taking full advantage calling out former rival Gervonta 'Tank' Davis to a rematch - which looks like it could actually be in the works

After a mixed run - having a win against Devin Haney overturned and two losses - one against Davis and the other against Rolando Romero - Garcia re-launched himself as one of the faces of boxing by defeating Mario Barrios to become WBC welterweight champion and then comfortably defending that title against Conor Benn last weekend via second-round stoppage.

It looks as though Garcia's next target is Teofimo Lopez in a welterweight unification fight. Lopez recently beat former WBA champion Romero to re-energize his own career after a loss to Shakur Stevenson. But after the fight, Garcia wasted no time in calling out Davis, a rematch he has been hunting for years.

Conor Benn vs Ryan Garcia | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Garcia confirms PBC contact and Davis responds

Garcia fell to a body shot knockout defeat to Davis in their first meeting, but felt he was pushed to a weight that left him vulnerable (136lbs). Now it seems Garcia may be able to get his chance at revenge at a more comfortable weight - yesterday confirming that he has been reached out to by PBC, Tank's promoters, about a potential fight.

"I can confirm Gervonta and Al (Haymon) have contacted my team." Garcia posted on social media. "147 or nothing. And I want him to get a tune up fight and be at his best when we fight. He has some stuff to handle but we for sure going to get it going on. LETS RUMBLE."

I can confirm Gervonta and Al have contacted my team.



147 or nothing



And I want him to get a tune up fight and be at his best when we fight.



He has some stuff to handle but we forsure going to get it going on



LETS RUMBLE 🥊🥊🥊 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 15, 2026

Davis came back to Garcia, breaking what has been an extensive media silence to say that he was up for the fight under one condition.

"I would go to 140[lbs], but not 147[lbs] for him." Davis said on instagram.

But there was another post which was under an alleged 'X' burner account of Davis that said in response to Garcia's post: “No lie for you, I’ll do 144…word, say it’s a bet!! And I’ll get this sh*t I’m going through out the way! Just give the word!!”

But this cannot be confirmed officially, so 140lbs is the weight he is hoping for the fight at.

Gervonta Davis | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Where has Gervonta Davis been?

Davis has not graced a ring with his presence since March 2025, when he escaped with a controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. Davis then claimed he was tired of boxing and planned to retire before the end of the year.

This was before he saw the dollar signs of a fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer and industry disruptor Jake Paul. The fight was supposed to take place in November of 2025, but ongoing legal troubles surrounding an alleged battery and attempted kidnapping case kept Davis from collecting that paycheck against Paul, forcing Anthony Joshua to step in.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Since then, there have been swathes of legal issues that have kept him out of the ring, including an arrest warrant issued in the state of Maryland earlier this year after he violated his probation in relation to a hit-and-run incident in 2020.

So it seems as though he will have to work his way out of these issues before he can start to plan a return to the ring in any capacity.