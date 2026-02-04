Gervonta Davis Facing Another Arrest Warrant One Week After Posting Bond

Gervonta Davis simply cannot escape from the long arm of the law.

One week after posting an $8,500 bond to release himself from jail, Davis is about to find himself back behind bars. A Baltimore judge issued an arrest warrant for the 31-year-old boxer, ESPN's Andreas Hale reported.

Davis' latest issue stems from his violating probation from his arrest due to a hit-and-run in Baltimore in 2020. Davis received 90 days of house arrest, three years of probation and 200 hours of community service for the incident that injured four people.

The last time a judge issued an arrest warrant for Davis, it took weeks to find him, with U.S. Marshals getting involved in the search. The Miami Gardens Police eventually tracked him down in the Miami Design District and booked him at Turner Guillford Knight Correctional Center before he was transferred to the Miami-Dade County jail.

Davis posted bail on Jan. 28 after he was arrested for attempted kidnapping, battery and false imprisonment. Police found video footage of him dragging his ex-girlfriend out of a gentleman's club by the hair and throat before releasing her in the parking lot.

The incident occurred in October 2025, and the ensuing civil suit led to Davis being pulled from his fight with Jake Paul the following month. Paul went on to fight Anthony Joshua in December, and Davis has since been stripped of the WBA lightweight title.

Gervonta Davis' legal issues are ripping his career apart at the seams

Run-ins with the law are nothing new to Davis, whose issues outside of the ring have routinely plagued his career. Davis' legal troubles began almost as soon as he became a world champion. This is just the first time an arrest has taken the belt off his waist.

The WBA demoting Davis to "champion in recess" marks the first time in his career since 2017 that he is without a championship title. 'Tank' has been the WBA lightweight champion since December 2019, when he knocked out Yuriorkis Gamboa to win the vacant belt.

Davis had already been mulling retirement amid rumors that he is no longer fully committed to boxing. He teased the Paul fight as potentially being the final bout of his career, and he is now without a title or a fight date.

Davis has not fought since March 2025, when he controversially retained the WBA 135-pound title in a hotly contested draw with Lamont Roach Jr. He has not won a fight since June 2024, when he stopped Frank Martin in the eighth round with a vicious left hook.

