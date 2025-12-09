Isaac Cruz Shades Gervonta Davis, Calls For Lamont Roach Jr Rematch

Isaac Cruz is not satisfied with his draw with Lamont Roach Jr.

Cruz defended the WBC interim super lightweight title against Roach on Saturday and retained the belt with a majority draw. The draw was the second consecutive for Roach, who voiced his clear frustration with that pattern after the bout.

Cruz made it known that he is just as unsettled with the decision and wants a clear, definitive result against Roach. 'Pitbull' immediately campaigned for a rematch post-fight while clearly dismissing Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.

"Do the fans want a rematch?" Cruz asked during his post-fight press conference, via Boxing Scene. "I'm not Gervonta Davis. I want a rematch right away."

Cruz made the comment while sitting next to Roach. The fighters shared a laugh and shook hands, seemingly agreeing to a rematch on the spot.

Cruz and Roach both have a history with Davis, and both gave the knockout artist two of the toughest fights of his career. 'Tank' beat Cruz by unanimous decision in 2021 — making the latter the only fighter of Davis' title reign he did not beat by knockout — while Roach fought him to a draw in March.

Roach's draw with Davis, and the controversy surrounding it, made an immediate rematch the only logical next step for both fighters. Davis instead accepted an exhibition bout with Jake Paul, forcing Roach to move on and sign to fight Cruz.

Isaac Cruz, Lamont Roach Jr. in line for rematch

Roach was not as direct about wanting a rematch in the immediate aftermath, but he alluded to a similar interest. The 30-year-old admitted that he is "sick" of his back-to-back draws and wants a decisive ending with Cruz.

Roach, however, also revealed that he fought the majority of the title bout with a broken hand, which he claims he suffered in the fifth round. He still managed to land 191 punches, according to Compubox, as opposed to Cruz's 159.

The broken hand delays a potential rematch, but the matchup likely remains in store for both fighters' next outing. Neither man escaped unscathed on Saturday and would likely require a brief layoff regardless.

A summer return figures to be the most likely outcome, given the nature of Roach's hand injury and an expected recovery period for Cruz. 'Pitbull' fought three times in 2025, each to a decision, after fighting no more than twice the previous three years.

