Boxing

J Prince Reveals Trait That Separated Floyd Mayweather From The Rest Of Thee Pack

J Prince reveals trait that Floyd Mayweather a great

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers to ever live. He retired with a 50-0-0 record from the sport and is arguably the biggest draw in the history of boxing.

Mayweather was a masterful defensive boxer who also knew how to dish it out on occasions and was must watch TV during his active years.

Mayweather's former manager, J Prince, has now revealed the trait that made Mayweather stand out from the rest of the pack. He claimed that Mayweather's work ethic and dedication to the craft was "abnormal."

Speaking to Andre Ward on ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT, he said:

Floyd's work ethic was, I would compare him to the Bionic Man. I was pretty good at staying up late and doing different things, coming from the entertainment industry. But this dude had an energy man, that was kind of abnormal. No drugs, no alcohol. If anything, I saw him eating those candies all the time. Sugar high, or something!

Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent
IMAGO / FAMOUS

He added:

But this dude man, we'd go and party, we'd go and do things that people that drank and got high did. But this dude will do all of that, then come home, and take off running six, eight miles, he is bionic, man. His work ethic was second to none. He would come in that gym and give it his all.

J Prince continued:

He wasn't the type of guy that would spar and be in a rush to leave. He gonna spar, he gonna hit the bag, do it all, like he loved it. He was a beast, man.

The work ethic certainly paid dividends. Floyd Mayweather retired with a perfect professional record and apart from Shane Mosley, nobody ever managed to hurt or catch Mayweather clean.

The Latest Boxing News

Dana White Promises "Incredible" Experience For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford At Allegiant Stadium

Coach Compares Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford to Marvin Hagler vs Sugar Ray Leonard

Souleymane Cissokho Edges Egidijus Kavaliauskas In WBC Eliminator

Anthony Cacace Stops Leigh Wood, Retains IBO Super-Featherweight Title

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.