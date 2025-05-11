J Prince Reveals Trait That Separated Floyd Mayweather From The Rest Of Thee Pack
Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxers to ever live. He retired with a 50-0-0 record from the sport and is arguably the biggest draw in the history of boxing.
Mayweather was a masterful defensive boxer who also knew how to dish it out on occasions and was must watch TV during his active years.
Mayweather's former manager, J Prince, has now revealed the trait that made Mayweather stand out from the rest of the pack. He claimed that Mayweather's work ethic and dedication to the craft was "abnormal."
Speaking to Andre Ward on ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT, he said:
Floyd's work ethic was, I would compare him to the Bionic Man. I was pretty good at staying up late and doing different things, coming from the entertainment industry. But this dude had an energy man, that was kind of abnormal. No drugs, no alcohol. If anything, I saw him eating those candies all the time. Sugar high, or something!
He added:
But this dude man, we'd go and party, we'd go and do things that people that drank and got high did. But this dude will do all of that, then come home, and take off running six, eight miles, he is bionic, man. His work ethic was second to none. He would come in that gym and give it his all.
J Prince continued:
He wasn't the type of guy that would spar and be in a rush to leave. He gonna spar, he gonna hit the bag, do it all, like he loved it. He was a beast, man.
The work ethic certainly paid dividends. Floyd Mayweather retired with a perfect professional record and apart from Shane Mosley, nobody ever managed to hurt or catch Mayweather clean.
