Jaime Munguia Releases Statement On Drug Test Result
Jaime Munguia has broken his silence after the A-sample of his drug test from his unanimous decision victory over Bruno Surace revealed in adverse finding.
Munguia said he was shocked to find out that he had an adverse finding for testosterone in the A-sample of his drug test. He also said that he'll fully comply in an attempt to prove his innocence.
"Throughout my boxing career, I have undergone numerous anti-doping tests and have never tested positive," Munguia said.
"I was tested twice during this training camp, and both results came back negative, which is why receiving this notification of an adverse finding has been a complete surprise to me. Several experts have explained that there are multiple ways contamination can occur, and I am fully willing to undergo any retroactive, current, or future testing to demonstrate that I have always been a clean athlete."
The Ring's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the adverse finding in Munguia's A-sample. Fight Freaks Unite's Dan Rafael added that the adverse finding contained synthetic testosterone. Munguia has 10 days to request a B-sample, though, it's highly unlikely that would reveal a different result.
Should Munguia's B-sample also be positive for synthetic testosterone, the result of his win over Bruno Surace will likely be overturned to a no-contest.
Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs) defeated Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision on May 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Munguia's win avenged an upset loss via 6th-round knockout to Surace on Dec. 14 in Mexico.
“There’s no place in boxing for cheating; the sport is dangerous enough already," Surace told The Ring. “I went to Mexico and knocked out Munguia fair and square in December and I was gracious enough to give him a rematch in May. He knew he could not beat me on a level playing field. I trust that this result will be overturned immediately.”
Munguia's rematch vs Surace was his first under renowned trainer Eddy Reynoso, who is under fire for the results. If things stand, Munguia would join a list of fighters trained by Reynoso who had failed drug tests, including undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and former two-division champion Oscar Valdez.
