Rolly Romero Reveals Which Fight Is Bigger: Canelo vs Crawford or Jake Paul vs Tank Davis
Netflix is set to host Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford and Jake Paul vs Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in a span of two months. Canelo vs Crawford is being billed as the fight of the century and takes place on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium.
Paul vs Tank Davis, meanwhile, is an exhibition bout and will take place in Atlanta on November 15. It's a strange contest in many aspects as Paul's last fight was at cruiserweight while Davis is the WBA lightweight champion and is also often considered a smaller fighter for the 135 lbs division.
Both Canelo vs Crawford and Paul vs Tank Davis have been generating significant fan interest and Rolly Romero, Davis' former opponent, has now picked the bigger event.
Romero chooses between Jake Paul vs Tank Davis and Canelo vs Crawford
Romero reckons Jake vs Tank will have a bigger audience than Canelo vs Crawford, believing the fights will attract two different audiences. While he expects Mexicans and other boxing fans to be more invested in Canelo vs Crawford, Romero sees people under 20 being more interested in the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis clash.
Jake Paul and Tank will see way more audience. It's different audiences. None of the Mexican fanbase will watch the Tank fight. But guess what, every single person under 20 is going to watch that fight. On top of that the whole hood is gonna watch that whole fight.- Rolly Romero (via FightHype)
Romero thinks the Mexican fanbase for the Canelo vs Crawford fight is spread around Latin America as well. However, he is confident that the 'Tank' Davis fight will be bigger in the USA. "For the United States the 'Tank' fight is going to be bigger," said Romero. "But for Latino Americans, the Canelo fight is going to be bigger," he added.
Riyadh Season and Dana White are building Canelo vs Crawford as one of the biggest events in boxing history. Unlike Jake vs Tank, it's a fight between two pound-for-pound greats who have won world titles in four different weight classes. With a win, either fighter can significantly boost their claim to be considered one of the greatest of all time.
Meanwhile, Jake Paul vs Tank Davis has some question marks around it, mainly due to the weight disparity between the opponents. That said, Paul knows how to grab eyeballs and market an event to the audience. Hence, the upsurge in popularity for his 'Tank' Davis showdown is not surprising at all.
