Jake Paul Details 'Holes' Lamont Roach Exposed In Gervonta Davis
The March 1 fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach was eye-opening for countless boxing fans. Davis entered this fight as a massive -1400 favorite, and those who weren't familiar with Roach's game assumed Tank would cruise to an easy stoppage victory.
However, those who've seen and trained with Roach understood that Tank had a tougher task ahead of him than the general public believed. And this was proven once Roach and Tank fought to a controversial majority draw that many thought Roach deserved to win outright.
But this controversy should finally be settled once and for all when Davis and Roach rematch on August 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
One person who was not happy about that March 1 fight outcome (and ensuing rematch) was Jake Paul, as he already had an exhibition fight in place against Tank that was going to take place so long as Tank defeated Roach.
Those fight plans have now been put on hold so that Davis can settle his score with Roach. However, when speaking on a May 19 episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul asserted that Roach might have exposed Davis in ways that could show up again during their second bout.
"I never really thought Tank was that good. It would just take the right fighter to pick him apart, to be honest. Someone who had high activity, and wasn't afraid of his power. So I always saw so many holes in his game. To me it wasn't that surprising that someone finally gave [Tank] some good work."- Jake Paul
It's hard to imagine Paul would be scared of Tank's power if they fight, given how Paul will have a massive weight advantage.
