Gervonta Davis Warned About 'Dangerous' Lamont Roach Rematch By Champion
Earlier this week, the news that many boxing fans had been waiting for finally dropped, as the highly anticipated rematch between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach has been finalized for August 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Given how the first fight between these two top-tier fighters ended in a majority draw, there is a ton of intrigue about how this rematch will play out. Davis taking a knee in the middle of the ninth round (which was incorrectly not ruled a knockdown) seems indicative that he wasn't in the right head space to fight Roach.
And some believe that if he enters this rematch fully focused, Tank can finish his foe before the final bell.
One boxer who will be keeping a close eye on this rematch is undefeated WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, as he could be fighting the winner of Davis vs. Roach II.
Stevenson has a long history of beef with Tank Davis. And during a May 16 interview with Fight Hub TV, he sent a blunt message to Davis about how she should handle this rematch.
"I think it's dangerous for him to go back in there and fight Lamont," Stevenson said when asked about how Davis could fare in this rematch. "I think Lamont is a hell of a fighter. I can see that going left [for Davis]. So he better be on his A-game."
While Davis has been silent since his March 1 fight against Roach, perhaps this means that he's already locking in for the rematch.
