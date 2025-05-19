Shakur Stevenson Reveals Concerns Over Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Rematch
Months of speculation on when the much-anticipated rematch between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Lamont Roach came to an end earlier this week, it was announced that these two lightweights will be going toe to toe on August 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
One boxer who will be keeping a close eye on this second fight is WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, as he would seem to be in a position to fight the winner of the Davis vs. Roach rematch. And in a May 18 article from Ring Magazine, Stevenson spoke at length about this upcoming bout.
“I would love that fight to happen,” Stevenson said of the Davis vs. Roach rematch.
“But I’m not a guy that’s just like everybody else, like, ‘Oh, it’s a rematch and he’s just going in there and he’s gonna knock this guy out.’ Or, ‘He gonna make it so much easier.’ I don’t look at it like that.
"I know that Lamont Roach has been waiting on this opportunity his entire life. I been in the ring with Lamont Roach. I been in the gym with Lamont Roach. I know who Lamont Roach is. I went and bet money on that fight because I knew Lamont Roach wasn’t gonna get a decision, so I bet on the fight going the distance," he added.
“When it’s a rematch I don’t look at it like everybody else,” Stevenson added. “I know what Tank is dealing with, so Tank is gonna have to be on a hundred percent of his best and beyond. Because he can’t just be his best, he gotta be better than whatever he was the last time. And for him to win that fight, it’s gonna be a very difficult fight.
“I know that me and Tank is the big fight, so it worries me in the fact that I don’t get my opportunity to fight him as an undefeated fighter with Lamont Roach in front of him. But we’ll see. Maybe he do go in there and make it an easy fight. I know it’s some things he can work on," he continued.
There's no doubt that a fight between Stevenson and Davis would be box office. However, Gervonta has to get past Roach for that fight to come to fruition.
