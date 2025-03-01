Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr Preview: Start Time, Date, How To Watch, Fight Card
One of boxing’s biggest stars makes his return to the ring.
Gervonta “Tank” Davis looks to make the second defense of his WBA lightweight belt when he faces Lamont Roach Jr. on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Roach Jr is the WBA junior lightweight champion but hasn’t fought above 130 pounds since 2017.
Tank (30-0, 28 KOs) enters the bout on the heels of a devastating 8th-round knockout of the previously undefeated Frank Martin on June 15. Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) also got a stoppage victory in his last outing, defeating Feargal McCrory on June 28.
Keys to Victory
It’s no secret just how devastating a puncher that Tank is. He’s only gone the 12-round distance once in his career, and that came against Isaac Cruz, who might be able to take a sledgehammer to the head without being buzzed.
Davis is more than just a power puncher though. He’s got good defense and he’s supremely efficient. Tank doesn’t throw much, but he doesn’t have to because of how good he is at making his punches count and because of the power he boasts.
Davis, 30, also showed he’s great at putting the pressure on his opponents and cutting off the ring, which was what eventually allowed him to catch a slick southpaw in Martin in his last fight.
Roach Jr., 29, is supremely skilled in his own right, though, and he’s going to need every bit of it. Moving up from 130 pounds could allow Roach to have a bit of a speed advantage over Davis and using that will do wonders for his chances of upsetting Davis. He can’t afford to be on the move too much, though, as Martin tried to out-maneuver Tank but couldn’t move at the frenetic pace he started the fight at before eventually getting knocked out.
Roach Jr. will also have to outwork Davis. Getting in a fight where there’s low output from both fighters will more than likely give Tank the edge in close rounds because of his power.
Roach Jr. has an uphill climb, as do most fighters when they step into the ring with Tank. Davis is a pound-for-pound talent and is more than capable of putting the lights out with any shot. If Roach Jr.’s defense is on point, though, and he can land on Davis, he could have a shot at pulling off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory. Still, Tank’s power and efficiency have proven to be too much and if he’s at his best, another highlight reel victory could be in store.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. fight date
Date: March 1, 2025
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr will take place on Saturday, March 1st.
Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. card start time:
Start time: Prelims begin at 6 p.m. EST and the PPV portion of the card begins at 8 p.m. EST.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr will begin at 6pm EST.
How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr.
TV Channel/Stream: Amazon PPV or PPV.com
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr will stream on Amazon PPV and PPV.com.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr. location
Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr Undercard
Jose Valenzuela vs Gary Antuanne Russell — For Valenzuela's WBA junior welterweight title
Alberto Puello vs Sandor Martin — For Puello's WBC junior welterweight belt
Yoenis Tellez vs Julian Williams — For an interim WBA junior middleweight interim belt
Prelims:
Jarrett Hurd vs Johan Gonzalez
David Whitmire vs Angel Munoz
Deric Davis vs Jamal Johnson
The Latest Boxing News
Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach: Odds And Prediction
Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. Full Card Weigh-In Results
Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney & Teofimo Lopez Headline Card In Times Square
Gervonta Davis Makes ‘Devil’ Claim About Doing Business With Turki Alalshikh