Jake Paul Manager Says Gervonta Davis Was Always The 2025 Target, But Not The Initial Plan
Although he has been promoting a fight with Anthony Joshua for months, Jake Paul has always been focused on Gervonta Davis.
Despite constant callouts of Joshua on social media, Paul confirmed that he would be facing 'Tank' in another Netflix fight card on Nov. 14. Since the announcement was made on Wednesday, Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian shot down rumors that the Davis fight was a backup plan after Paul struck out on Joshua.
"Tank has always been the plan for 2025," Bidarian told Boxing Scene. "Canelo was the initial plan, and once that didn't work out, we came to an agreement with Tank and his team very quickly on this opportunity. And from the outset, if you go back, when Jake came out regarding AJ, he said 2026... We already had a fight planned for November of this year. It isn't like we just came up with an idea and went to Netflix. We've had this deal baked for a very long time."
Bidarian referenced Canelo Alvarez, who is fighting Terence Crawford in the biggest boxing event of the year on Sept. 13. Fans might remember that Alvarez and Paul were briefly linked in early 2025 before the former signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh.
Instead of Alvarez, Paul turned around to face former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. He controlled the fight from bell to bell, winning a lopsided decision to improve to 12-1.
MORE: Insider Reveals Unusual Rules That Could Be Used In Gervonta Davis vs Jake Paul Fight
Jake Paul doubles down on two-fight plan with Gervonta Davis, Anthony Joshua
With his next fight booked against Davis, Paul will not let Joshua out of his sight. The 28-year-old continues to claim that he plans to fight both champions in the next year. Within hours of the Davis fight announcement, Paul reacted by tweeting "First David, then Goliath."
Two days after the announcement, the specifics of Paul's fight with Davis have yet to be confirmed. Many expect the fight to commence as an exhibition, due to the vast weight discrepancy. Paul weighed in at the cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds in his last fight, while Davis, the WBA 135-pound champion, competes at a weight class nearly 70 pounds lighter.
However, some fans also predicted that Paul's recent fight against 58-year-old Mike Tyson would be an exhibition. Instead, it was sanctioned as a professional heavyweight bout, despite operating under a modified rule set with eight two-minute rounds.
