Gervonta Davis Blasts Fan With NSFW Instagram Reply Over Lamont Roach Rematch Comment
Gervonta Davis has sidestepped his rematch with Lamont Roach in favor of a Jake Paul exhibition bout. 'Tank' Davis will take on Paul for the Netflix event on November 14 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Davis' last fight was in March against Roach Jr and the contest ended in a controversial majority draw. Fans wanted to see a rematch between the pair, which looked set for August. However, 'Tank' was since arrested on domestic violence charges, forcing the rematch to first be postponed and then cancelled.
He is now taking a different route by fighting Paul, which should secure an astronomical payday for Davis. Fans aren't thrilled with the decision and one fan who commented on Tank's post appeared to have set off the lightweight champion.
Gervonta Davis blasts a fan for Lamont Roach comment
Davis is now back on social media following an extended absence and he posted a video on Instagram promoting the upcoming exhibition against Paul. One fan showed his appreciation for 'Tank' but suggested he should have taken the Roach rematch. Davis profanely replied:
Shut the f**k up and be a fan.
Another fan, @jaybeebivins, commented that he won't be buying the fight, to which 'Tank Davis replied, "you don’t have to buy it, OG. It’s on Netflix..I wish you and your mom well, she’s a Scorpio just like me..🎂🎈we will celebrate in spirit..tell her I said this."
Tank continued, "Everyone loves their grandma..I know so what my grandma do..I can hear her now “look at my grand baby..the one they doubted even ME..but look at him trying to carry a whole football field..after everything against him..he doing and holding on so so well..my my my baby boy😉”
Eddie Hearn doesn't blame Gervonta Davis for avoiding Lamont Roach
Davis is expected to get a hefty paycheck for taking on Paul. Promoter Eddie Hearn has now claimed that he doesn't blame Davis for choosing that fight over the Roach rematch as it secures him a massive payday in a safer fight.
Hearn told The Ring, "I think this kinda shows you where Gervonta is at. And by the way, Gervonta is probably making, I don’t know, $30 [million], $40 million. So, do you blame him? I guess it just comes down to if you’re in a room and you’re trying to make a business decision, and you’re getting $5 [million], $6 [million], $7 [million], $8 million to rematch Lamont Roach in a 50-50 fight, or you’re getting $30 million to fight Jake Paul."
Hearn added that fighting Roach and Shakur Stevenson would only secure half the money Davis would potentially get from fighting Paul in an exhibition.
