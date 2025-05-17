Jake Paul Praises Dana White’s Involvement In Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford will take place on September 13 with the undisputed super middleweight title on the line.
Both fighters have achieved tremendous things in the sport, including holding undisputed titles and winning world championships in four weight classes. In many regards, it's a clash between two modern day greats.
Dana White is set to promote the contest as part of TKO Group's new boxing venture. And it will mark TKO's first event after their recent deal with Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh.
Jake Paul and White have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, often firing shots at each other, but Paul has now lauded the UFC CEO for his involvement in the dealings.
'The Problem Child' is impressed with White's business savvy, commenting on the fact that White didn't have to lay out a single penny for promoting what can be argued as one of the biggest fights in the last decade. The YouTuber turned pro-boxer wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
Dana White is the promoter for Canelo Crawford & he doesn’t have to put up 1 $. Fair play Dana. Fair play.
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford is a clash of two extremely skilled fighters. The matchup, however, will take place at 168 lbs, meaning 'Bud' Crawford will need to move up two weight classes, as his last outing was at 154 lbs.
How Crawford handles the weight disparity might prove to be a deciding factor in the bout.
