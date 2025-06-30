Jake Paul Promises Legal Action Against 'Pigs' Who Claim Fights Are Rigged
Jake "The Problem Child" Paul improved his professional boxing record to 12-1 with 7 KOs after his relatively easy unanimous decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28.
Of course, it's no secret that Paul is perhaps the most polarizing figure in all of boxing right now, and he has many haters who like to poke holes in anything he has accomplished. Two of the most common narratives about Paul are that he deliberately chooses older fighters whom he has a great chance of beating (Chavez Jr. is 39 years old, while Paul is 28) and that his fights are "rigged" in his favor.
English journalist Piers Morgan (who had a viral spat with Paul on live TV a few days ago) poured gasoline on this "rigged" fight sentiment with an X post in the wake of Paul's win that read:
"BREAKING: I had a better fight with Jake Paul on Thursday than the unwatchable farce that took place tonight. The guy’s lining his pockets with buckets of $$$$ - but he’s killing boxing with this boring staged bullsh*t against older fighters way past their prime."
Paul and his business partner Nakisa Bidarian have both asserted they're now willing to threaten legal action against anybody who claims Paul's fights are rigged or staged, as it, "not only undermines the integrity of the sport, but is defamatory and causes reputational damage to MVP, Jake Paul, and the Commission," according to an X post from Bidarian.
Paul offered his own response to Bidarian's post, writing:
"After years of letting it slide as just 'haters being haters', I have asked my team to vigorously go after anyone who makes up lies about my boxing career. Expect to get served you pigs".
Paul and Bidarian are clearly fed up with folks like Piers Morgan who try to diminish their accomplishments in the sport with baseless claims.
