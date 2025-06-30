Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Purse Revealed By California State Athletic Commission
Jake Paul cruised to a unanimous decision win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on June 28. The scorecards read 99-91, 97-93, and 98-92 in his favor.
Chavez Jr seemed reluctant to let his hands go in the early rounds. And that was the story of the fight until the ninth round when the Mexican finally opened up and landed some good shots. Paul, meanwhile, stayed disciplined throughout the fight, utilizing his jab and some nice body attacks.
Paul improved to 12-1-0 (7 KOs) with the win. Chavez Jr's performance, though, left a lot to be desired, which seems to be the case for the majority of Jake Paul's fights.
Due to the rules in place in California, the fight purse has been made public for the card, revealing what each of the boxers earned. Julios Cesar Chavez Jr took home $750,000 from the fight, which surprisingly was significantly higher what Jake Paul earned.
As per the California State Athletic Commission disclosure, Jake Paul's purse for the fight was just $300,000. However, it's important to note that Paul likely earned significantly more as the CSAC only discloses the guaranteed purse figure. That means the $300,000 doesn't include money Paul would have made from pay-per-view sales or what his promotion paid him. And it just so happens that Paul's Most Valuable Promotions held the event at the Honda Center.
Zurdo Ramirez was the the highest earning fighter on the card, making $1.5 million from his unanimous decision win against Yuniel Dorticos. Former UFC champion and boxing hall of famer Holly Holm made $100,00 for her dominant decision win against Yolanda Vega.
Raul Curiel made $125,000 from his knockout win against Victor Rodriguez, and both Floyd Schofield and Tevin Farmer made $125,000 from their fight. Schofield scored a vicious first round knockout in his contest.
Jake Paul, meanwhile, issued major callouts following his win against Chavez Jr, naming Gervonta Davis and Anthony Joshua as his potential future opponents. Paul said:
Zurdo looks slow as sh*t tonight. That'd be easy work. Badou Jack, I want everybody. Anthony Joshua, Gervonta, and Tommy [Fury] stop running.
