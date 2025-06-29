Piers Morgan Accuses Jake Paul Of Staging Fight
TV Presenter and British journalist Piers Morgan didn’t hold back on his thoughts about Jake Paul’s latest fight.
“I had a better fight with Jake Paul on Thursday than the unwatchable farce that took place tonight,” Morgan said in a post on the social media platform X. The comment was an apparent reference to Paul’s fight with former WBC world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Morgan went so far as to say that he thought the fight between the son of the all-time Mexican boxing great Julio Cesar Chavez and the brother of social media legend Logan Paul was staged.
“The guy’s lining his pockets with buckets of $$$$ - but he’s killing boxing with this boring staged bullsh*t against older fighters way past their prime.”
The 28-year-old Paul scored a unanimous decision win over the 39-year-old Chavez Jr (54-7-1). After 10 rounds, the scores were 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93, all in favor of Paul.
Chavez Jr. did make a brief surge in the final stanza of the fight but looked like a shadow of his former self until that stage.
With the win over the former champion, Jake Paul takes his career one step closer to a world title shot at cruiserweight. A fight against Canelo Alvarez is also not impossible at some point in the future.
After all, Jake Paul (12–1) and undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (63–2–2 ) now have had a familiar opponent – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who both men defeated with ease.
