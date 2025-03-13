Jake Paul Net Worth 2025
At just 28 years old, Jake Paul has lived a lot of lives. The Cleveland native has worked an acting career, he's thrived as one of the biggest social media influencers on the planet, and Paul has even dabbled as a musician. But most recently, he's been one of the biggest headliners as an up-and-coming professional boxer.
He's not scared to cause waves, nor make enemies. And he's getting paid quite well because of it.
Name
Jake Paul
Estimated Net Worth
$100 Million
Source of Wealth
Professional Boxing, Fighting Promotion, Social Media Influencer, Entrepreneur, Real Estate
Businesses (Ownership)
YouTube Channel, Podcast, Most Valuable Promotions, Professional Fighters League, W, Anti Fund, Betr
Sponsorships & Endorsements
Celsius, DraftKings, Experian, Meta Quest, Spaten, MicroTech, and more.
What is Jake Paul's Net Worth in 2025?
According to Celebrity Net Worth , that Jake Paul's net worth a cool $100 million. And while he's been around for a while now, much of that has come of late due to his surging prominence in the professional boxing.
Paul, known for his clever promotional strategy, has essentially turned celebrity boxing into a professional career. Some may question the legitimacy of some his bouts, but the boxer has taken down some big time names - despite his opponents being well beyond their best days in the ring. He's taken down the likes of Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Mike Tyson himself.
Mike Tyson may have been 58 years old at the time of the fight, but fans still flocked to see the spectacle take place. Paul won the contest by unanimous decision and the match set record numbers for Netflix as a live sporting event and reportedly earned Paul (by his own accord) $40 million for the fight.
Jake Paul's Businesses
It's not just Paul's fists that are earning him income, though - it's other people's too. He's also the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). And with the company seemingly having the baddest woman in boxing in tow "for life", the promotion looks to have quite the future ahead of it.
Before rising to fame in the fight world, Paul was extremely prominent as a social media influencer across YouTube, podcasting, and more. On YouTube alone, during the three years of 2016 through 2018, Jake Paul reportedly raked in $44 million. He was recognized as the second highest-paid YouTuber in the world at the time.
In 2021, Paul would team up with Geoffrey Woo to launch a venture capital firm known as Anti Fund. The duo has invested in a plethora of fields, including sports gambling, defense technology, and plenty more. One such company is Paul's "W", a men's personal care brand, that was recently valued at over $150 million with
in 2022, Paul also co-founded Betr, a company that launched a sports micro-betting transactions app and a media platform. The company raised $50 million to get going and counts famous athletes and musicians such as Travis Scott, Dez Bryant, DeSean Jackson and more as early investors.
Jake Paul's Endorsements and Sponsorships
Despite his controversial nature, Jake Paul has a decent list of companies that are willing to throw their money at the social media superstar. Though most of them have aligned with Paul more recently during his eye-drawing boxing career.
Paul has been sponsored by the energy drink brand, Celsius. Experian has been a sponsor of his highly rated podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul. And a slew of companies, including MicroTech, Spaten, Meta Quest, and DraftKings Sportsbook ponied up to be sponsors of the November 2014 Jake Paul v. Mike Tyson fight.
In addition to the aforementioned brands, Paul also has endorsement deals with BooHooman and RNBO Clothing, to name a few. Typically promoted alongside his social media escapades, these companies are said to invest in Paul's brand with as much as $75,000 and up for each partnership.
