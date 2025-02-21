Jake Paul Speaks Failed Canelo Alvarez Fight; Eyes Conor McGregor Mixed-Sport Showdowns
Jake Paul recently had a chat with CNN and revealed why his rumored fight against Canelo Alvarez didn't come through. He also expressed interest in taking on Conor McGregor in a potential showdown.
Paul last competed in November 2024 against a 58-year-old Mike Tyson and earned a unanimous decision win. 'The Problem Child' was reportedly in talks to take on Canelo later this year. The fight, though, didn't materialize.
Speaking about the rumored Canelo fight, Paul told CNN:
For sure, God’s plan. It’s going to happen, and it’s going to be even better for me when it happens. He should’ve got me when I’m not nearly as skilled as him.
Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Jake Paul's MVP promotion, revealed additional details of the negotiations between the two camps. He said:
Ultimately, it fell through because they had a desire to do it on pay-per-view at the last minute, and we had made a commitment to our distribution partner Netflix. We refused to budge, and they refused to budge, and then (Álvarez) got an offer to do another fight and make a four-fight deal with the Saudis, and that’s what he chose to do.
Paul's camp also claimed that he'd like to fight Conor McGregor. Bidarian claimed that a two fight series, one in boxing and the other in MMA, is in their interest. He thinks Paul will emerge victorious in the boxing ring. Bidarian said:
“One in boxing, one in MMA … That would be a great year of action for Jake Paul in my mind. I don’t believe Conor McGregor is ever going to fight Jake Paul. The outcome is kind of known in advance that Jake is going to be victorious if they were ever to meet in the boxing ring.
Conor McGregor has fought once in boxing in his career. He took on Floyd Mayweather back in 2017 and suffered a 10th round TKO defeat. Paul, on the other hand, has fought current or former MMA fighters like Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren inside the boxing ring.
