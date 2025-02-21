Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: Odds And Prediction
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley takes place this weekend at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Padley is stepping in on short notice to fight Stevenson for the WBC lightweight title.
Stevenson was originally scheduled to take on Floyd Schofield. The latter had to pull out due to illness and Yorkshire's Padley has the opportunity of a lifetime in front of him.
Stevenson, 27, is 22-0-0 with 10 knockout wins while 29-year-old Padley is 15-0-0 with four knockout finishes under his belt.
Let's checkout the betting odds and the prediction for the WBC lightweight title fight this weekend (via Draftkings).
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: Moneyline odds
Moneyline: Shakur Stevenson -4000, Josh Padley +1400
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: Knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Shakur Stevenson -225, Josh Padley + 2500
KO: Shakur Stevenson +300, Josh Padley +6500
TKO: Shakur Stevenson -135, Josh Padley +5000
DQ: Shakur Steveson +10000, Josh Padley +10000
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: Decision odds
Decision: Shakur Stevenson +175, Josh Padley +3000
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley: Total rounds
Total rounds: 8.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley prediction
Shakur Stevenson is as technical as they come. However, he is not the most active fighter when it comes to throwing punches. Stevenson picks and chooses his shots and focuses on mastering his movement and defense.
Stevenson lands his shots at a fairly good rate when he throws and is a master at limiting his opponent's shots. He is considered the future of boxing for a reason.
Padley, on the other hand, put down Mark Chamberlain in his previous fight before earning a decision. He was also an underdog in that contest. That said, Stevenson is on a different level than Chamberlain and Padley would need to do something exceptional to have the same fate against the WBC lightweight champion.
It's a fight where Stevenson has nothing to gain and everything to lose. Padley's situation is the complete opposite. That could make Stevenson more catious, taking an early finish out of the equation. Rather, Stevenson might accumulate his shots over the rounds before eventually earning a 10th round TKO stoppage win.
Winner: Shakur Stevenson
How To Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley
- Date: February 22, 2025
- Card start time: 11:45 am EST (8:45 am PST)
- TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
- Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
