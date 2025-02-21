Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole To Be For Interim Title
The stakes have been raised for Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole.
Parker's interim WBO title will now be on the line when he faces Bakole on Saturday on "The Last Crescendo" at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WBO president Gustavo Olivieri announced on X that the organization is sanctioning the bout as a title fight. The winner will be the mandatory challenger for unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Parker was originally scheduled to fight for the IBF title against Daniel Dubois, but the latter was pulled from the bout on Thursday due to an illness. With Dubois out, Bakole was tabbed to replace him on just two days notice.
MORE: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Odds And Fight Prediction
Parker has experienced a career resurgence in his last two bouts, defeating Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang by decision. The decision victory over Zhang won Parker the interim WBO title. Parker has won five straight since losing to Joe Joyce by 11th round knockout on Sept. 24, 2022.
Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) enters the opportunity of a lifetime on the heels of the biggest win of his career, a fifth-round stoppage victory over the previously unbeaten Jared Anderson. Bakole is riding a 10-fight win streak since he was stopped by Michael Hunter in the 10th round on Oct. 13, 2018, in the lone loss of his career.
