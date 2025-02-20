Who Is Josh Padley? Everything About Shakur Stevenson’s New Opponent
In a major turn of events, Shakur Stevenson is set to take on Josh Padley on February 22. Stevenson was originally set to take on Floyd Schofield before he was pulled from the fight due to illness on February 18th.
Stevenson now has a new opponent who he'll defend his WBC lightweight title against: Josh Padley.
Padley is ranked number 12 on the WBC rankings but is quite unknown among fans. His story, however, is intriguing to say the least.
Padley is 15-0-0 with four knockout wins under his belt. He beat Mark Chamberlain via unanimous decision in his last fight in September 2024.
Padley, apart from being a boxer, is also an electrician. He has been looking to pursue a full-time career in boxing but due to financial conditions boxing has been a part-time role for him.
Padley is a former central area champion. However, it's fair to say he hasn't faced an opponent of Stevenson's level so far in his career. Before his fight against Chamberlain, Padley took eight weeks off his day job to prepare. He now has the biggest opportunity of his life ahead with just a few days to prepare.
Padley's manager Tom Stalker has now opened up on the opportunity the Brit is getting. He has the chance to pull off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Stalker told DAZN about the fight against Stevenson:
Listen, it’s only a few days away but Josh is gonna go in there and have a proper go. The type of lad he is, I knew he would go head first into this challenge and though I’m happy to have got him a big payday that will change his life, Josh is going in there to win, and he wants that belt. He had no fight lined up even though we were discussing a couple and all he’s been doing is a bit of crossfit and ticking over. He knows this is a major chance to change his life and career, and I know he won’t let anyone down.
