Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel: Odds And Prediction
Zhilei Zhang and Agit Kabayel are set to lock horns in a blockbuster heavyweight showdown this weekend. The fight takes place on February 22 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The clash is on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2.
Zhang is 27-2-1 with 22 knockout wins. He is coming off a career highlight knockout finish against Deontay Wilder. Germany's Kabayel is 25-0-0 with 17 knockout finishes. He beat Frank Sanchez by KO in his last fight.
With two knockout artists locking horns, fans could be set for fireworks. Let's check out the odds and predictions for the Zhang vs Kabayel fight this weekend (via Draftkings).
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: Moneyline odds
Moneyline: Zhilei Zhang (+135), Agit Kabayel (-165).
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: Knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Zhilei Zhang (+220), Agit Kabayel (+175)
KO: Zhilei Zhang (+600), Agit Kabayel (+600)
TKO: Zhilei Zhang (+340), Agit Kabayel (+250)
DQ: Zhilei Zhang (+10000), Agit Kabayel (+10000)
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: Decision odds
Decision: Zhilei Zhang (+650), Agit Kabayel (+240)
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel: Total rounds
Total rounds: 9.5 (Over -115, Under -115)
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel prediction
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel is a story of the old guard taking on an up and comer. Zhang, though, has shown that he's getting better with age. His win against Wilder was a statement.
Zhang is also the taller fighter with a better reach, which could make life difficult for Agit Kabayel. To add to that, the Chinese heavyweight has a solid chin and was able to stand with Wilder. Hence, Kabayel might need a different strategy than only relying on his power.
Zhang is effective in using his jab and given his reach advantage, that could turn out to be a key factor. Kabayel is familiar with the big stage in Saudi Arabia, having already fought there. He also holds a win against the veteran Derek Chisora.
However, he is yet to be tested against the top of the pile fighter like Zhang. Zhang's experience and craftiness could turn out to be too much for Kabayel. We predict Zhang to hand Kabayel his first career defeat by the way of a unanimous decision.
Winner: Zhilei Zhang
How To Watch Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel
- Date: February 22, 2025
- Card start time: 11:45 am EST (8:45 am PST)
- TV/Stream: DAZN PPV
- Location: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The Latest Boxing News
Daniel Dubois Could Be Out Of Title Fight vs Joseph Parker
Gervonta Davis Discusses Potential Devin Haney Fight After His Ryan Garcia Rematch
Jake Paul's Emotional Reaction To Canelo Alvarez Fight Failure Revealed In Logan Paul Vlog
Who Is Josh Padley? Everything About Shakur Stevenson’s New Opponent