Oscar De La Hoya Leaks Unhinged Ryan Garcia Rant Amid Bipolar 'Episode'
The relationship between boxing legend turned Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya and his most famous pupil Ryan Garcia has been a contentious one over the years, to say the least.
While these two have had a long-standing working relationship with one another, where Da La Hoya has worked as Garcia's promoter and mentor, there have been some bitter words and emotions exchanged between them, both publicly and privately.
One example of this was De La Hoya looking clearly disappointed and embarrassed by Garcia after he chugged a beer during weigh-ins ahead of his April 2024 fight against Devin Haney, just several hours after being over three pounds overweight.
While it had seemed like the two had since repaired their relationship, an X post De La Hoya shared on June 28 now suggests otherwise, as he posted a screenshot of a scathing text message Garcia allegedly sent him.
"First of all f*** you, especially you you for one disrespectful me with that s***** contract bc I lost but but I'm your actual only current star fighter. You can suck a d*** and I know you already do. So f*** you. You can kiss my a**. I'll beat Rollies a** and whoever. I can't wait till I go against you again like I did with Duarte and duno to see your stupid a** face again looking stupid f*** yoj and that stupid offer b**** I'll slap the f*** outta you just like canelo and berlanga," Garcia wrote in the message.
De La Hoya's post was captioned, "Unfortunately Ryan Garcia is having another episode. Ten days ago he’s talking about God and finding his path, then tonight he sends me this rant while watching his fellow Golden Boy fighters win. Bipolar disorder is very serious and I hope he gets the help he needs."
While this is obviously a bad look for Garcia, De La Hoya deciding to leak this private message to the world is also questionable behavior.
The Latest Boxing News
Oscar De La Hoya Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Amid 'Lame' Admission
Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Result: Paul Cruises To Decision Victory
Laila Ali To Join Broadcast Team For Major Upcoming Fight