Boxing

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue: Start Time, Keys To Victory, How To Watch & Live Stream

Apratim Banerjee

IMAGO / AAP

Janibek Alimkhanuly is set to take on Anauel Ngamissengue in Astana, Kazakhstan on April 5. The IBF and WBO middleweight titles will be on the line for the fight.

Undefeated Janibek is 16-0-0 with 11 career knockout wins under his belt. France's Ngamissengue also possesses a flawless record of 14-0-0 with nine knockouts so far in his career.

With two world titles on the line, the battle of undefeated middleweights is a spectacle for the fans.

Keys to victory

Janibek Alimkhanuly has unmatched power. He is a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight division. Out of his 16 wins, 11 have come via knockout, and he has won all of his last three fights via stoppage.

Ngamissengue, though, is cut from the same cloth. Six of his last seven wins inside the ring have been via knockout. The 29-year-old Frenchman can't be underestimated.

Janibek will rely on his power and look to land the seminal blow to end the fight. Ngamissengue will look to do the same, meaning it could be a battle of which fighter chooses the better shots.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue fight date

Date: April 5

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue is set to take place on April 5.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue start time

Time: 5 PM EST/ 2 PM PST

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue will start on 5 PM EST/ 2 PM PST.

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue

TV/ Stream: ESPN+

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue can be watched on ESPN+.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue location

Location: Barys Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan.

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue will take place at Barys Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan.

Fight card:

IBF and WBO middleweight title: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue

Junior lightweight: Sultan Zaurbek vs Azinga Fuzile

Junior welterweight: Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs Kane Gardner

Heavyweight: Bakhodir Jalolov vs Ihor Shevadzutskyi

Featherweight: Otabek Kholmatov vs Jason Canoy Manigos

Bantamweight: Balaussa Muzdiman vs Maria Theresa Pinili

Super bantamweight: Makhmud Sabyrkhan vs Nicolas Tordecilla

Welterweight: Torekhan Sabyrkhan vs Jiri Hauke

Welterweight: Akniet Alimbay vs Josef Dubsky

The Latest Boxing News:

How To Watch Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream

Undefeated Boxing Prospect Asserts He's Better Than Gervonta 'Tank' Davis

Stephen A. Smith Blasted Gervonta Davis 'Haters' Claim After Lamont Roach Fight

Published
Apratim Banerjee
APRATIM BANERJEE

Apratim is an experienced sports journalist and has covered Football, Boxing, MMA, and more for the past five years. He has worked for Sports Illustrated, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and other publications. Apratim is currently pursuing an MSc. in Sport Marketing at Loughborough University London.