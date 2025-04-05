Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue: Start Time, Keys To Victory, How To Watch & Live Stream
Janibek Alimkhanuly is set to take on Anauel Ngamissengue in Astana, Kazakhstan on April 5. The IBF and WBO middleweight titles will be on the line for the fight.
Undefeated Janibek is 16-0-0 with 11 career knockout wins under his belt. France's Ngamissengue also possesses a flawless record of 14-0-0 with nine knockouts so far in his career.
With two world titles on the line, the battle of undefeated middleweights is a spectacle for the fans.
Keys to victory
Janibek Alimkhanuly has unmatched power. He is a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight division. Out of his 16 wins, 11 have come via knockout, and he has won all of his last three fights via stoppage.
Ngamissengue, though, is cut from the same cloth. Six of his last seven wins inside the ring have been via knockout. The 29-year-old Frenchman can't be underestimated.
Janibek will rely on his power and look to land the seminal blow to end the fight. Ngamissengue will look to do the same, meaning it could be a battle of which fighter chooses the better shots.
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue fight date
Date: April 5
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue start time
Time: 5 PM EST/ 2 PM PST
How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue
TV/ Stream: ESPN+
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue location
Location: Barys Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan.
Fight card:
IBF and WBO middleweight title: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue
Junior lightweight: Sultan Zaurbek vs Azinga Fuzile
Junior welterweight: Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs Kane Gardner
Heavyweight: Bakhodir Jalolov vs Ihor Shevadzutskyi
Featherweight: Otabek Kholmatov vs Jason Canoy Manigos
Bantamweight: Balaussa Muzdiman vs Maria Theresa Pinili
Super bantamweight: Makhmud Sabyrkhan vs Nicolas Tordecilla
Welterweight: Torekhan Sabyrkhan vs Jiri Hauke
Welterweight: Akniet Alimbay vs Josef Dubsky
