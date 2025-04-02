Undefeated Boxing Prospect Asserts He's Better Than Gervonta 'Tank' Davis
Gervonta "Tank" Davis has caught a lot of flak from the boxing community ever since his March 1 fight against Lamont Roach for the WBA lightweight belt. In addition to the questionable decisions that Davis made in the ninth round (such as taking a knee out of nowhere and then getting his face wiped off by his corner), Tank was not in his best overall boxing form against Roach.
While Davis ultimately escaped with a majority draw decision, he has been the subject of a lot of criticism from peers, fans, and analysts alike for the fight. One potential peer Davis could eventually fight is Abdullah Mason, a 20-year-old undefeated lightweight boxer with a perfect 17-0 record with 15 KOs who many believe is destined to become a great champion.
When Davis was asked about Mason before his fight against Roach, he said, "He's good. Yeah, for sure... I feel like these guys are good. These younger fighters are good."
Mason was interviewed by FightHype on March 27. And at one point, he spoke about Davis' praise and made an interesting comment.
"I mean, I agree with what he said. Or what he thinks," Mason said of Tank's comments. "I feel like everybody in my whole division right now, everybody that I'm coming up to fight, I feel like I'm better than everybody in terms of skillset. And as long as I stay focused, whoever they put in front of me, I feel like it's going to be the same thing with everybody... I'm prepared to fight anybody."
It sounds like while appreciating Davis' praise, Mason thinks he could take him on and win right now.
The Latest Boxing News
Hall of Fame Boxer Questions Gervonta 'Tank' Davis Motivation For Lamont Roach Fight
Claressa Shields Pleads For Gervonta Davis To Get Therapy Before Lamont Roach Rematch
Ryan Garcia Snubs Gervonta Davis With Hardest Punching Opponent Answer