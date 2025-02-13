Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez And Jake Paul Among Highest Paid Boxers In 2024
A list of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world has been revealed, and six boxers made the list in 2024.
Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, Jake Paul, Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, and Naoya Inoue were the lucky six to be among the top earners.
Tyson Fury led the way with earnings of $147 million. 'The Gypsy King' fought Oleksandr Usyk twice in 2024, losing both fights via razor-thin decision, but still managed to pocket the highest sum of any boxer on the list.
Usyk, on the other hand, is just behind Fury in earnings. The Ukrainian heavyweight champion earned $122 million, making him and Fury the two boxers to own over $100 million in the calendar year.
Canelo Alvarez came in at spot number three, which is no surprise. The Mexican superstar earned $73 million last year, beating Jaime Munguia and Edgar Berlanga in bog money contests.
Anthony Joshua is next with an earnings of $60 million. AJ beat Francis Ngannou with a devastating knockout last year before being on the receiving end of one against Daniel Dubois.
Social media influencer turned pro boxer Jake Paul came in at number five, earning $48 million. Paul beat Ryan Bourland and Mike Perry via TKO before winning a decision against 58-year-old Mike Tyson in a record-breaking Netflix showing.
Last, but not least, Naoya Inoue capped off the list at number six. The Japanese knockout monster secured a hefty $42 million. He beat Luis Nery and TJ Doheny last year, winning both fights via TKO.
No other boxers made it in the top 100 list via Sportico.
The Latest Boxing News:
Boxing Star Jake Paul Splashes Cash On Brand New Private Jet And Maybach SUV
Oleksandr Usyk Comments On Whether Tyson Fury Will Stay Retired
Floyd Mayweather Shows Off Winnings From Super Bowl Bets
Keyshawn Davis And Denys Berinchyk Have Fiery Press Conferences Ahead Of Fight