Boxing Star Jake Paul Splashes Cash On Brand New Private Jet And Maybach SUV
Jake Paul took to social media today to reveal his latest luxury purchases.
The Youtube and boxing star took a page out of Mike Tyson's book, using his Netflix fight earnings to purchase a brand new private jet and Maybach SUV.
MORE: Mike Tyson Splashes The Cash From Jake Paul Fight On New Florida Property
In posts on Instagram and TikTok, Paul showed off his newest toys, dancing in front, inside, and all around his matching color car and plane. Paul captioned the post:
Bought my first jet🤪Went global cause I’m global🤪silly me- @jakepaul
Jake Paul lounging and dancing on his new private jet.
"ESPN on the plane ✅"
"Hot towels ✅"
Last week, Paul had nearly finalized what would have been a blockbuster bout with Canelo Alvarez. However, in the 11th hour reports surfaced that the fight was off and that Canelo Alvarez instead signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh.
The last-minute reversal from Alvarez kicked off a firestorm from Paul, who took to social media to berate the Mexican boxing legend, blasting him for the failed fight negotiations. The latest reports on the matter suggest the fight fell through due to issues on where it would broadcast, with Paul wanting it on Netflix and Alvarez PPV.
