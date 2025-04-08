Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Issues Canelo Alvarez Fight Warning To Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford has the potential to be the biggest fight in boxing this year and a potential showdown between the two pound-for-pound leaders could happen in September.
The fight is expected to take place at 168 pounds. Crawford last fought at 154 pounds and will have to move up two weight classes to face Canelo.
Some believe Crawford has the skills to overcome the size difference, while others think Alvarez is too powerful. Jaron 'Boots' Ennis falls into the second category and he reminded everyone that Alvarez is used to knocking out much bigger fighters than Crawford.
Ennis, who fights Eimantas Stanionis this weekend, thinks Crawford should first take a warm-up fight at 160 pounds before taking on Alvarez at super middleweight.
Speaking to Fight Hub TV, 'Boots' Ennis said:
I think Crawford should take a warmup fight at 160 just to get his body to feel with somebody a little bit bigger.
Ennis then pointed out Canelo Alvarez's highly respected power, saying:
You got to lean towards Canelo because he’s been at that weight for a long time. He’s been pinning big guys out. Crawford’s a little smaller. Canelo is really not a 168-pounder. He should be at 160, and he’s been hurting these guys. He be dropping these guys. These guys be way bigger than him come fight night. I know that for sure. They be close to 200 lbs, and he’s dropping those guys like that. It’s going to be a great fight. The fans want to see it, so be it.
There's no denying Crawford's skills. However, he is coming up against a generational great like Alvarez. Is the jump too big for 'Bud'? Only time will tell.
