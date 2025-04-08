Tyson Fury's Manager Gives Cryptic Response Regarding 'Bored' Fighter's Retirement
Tyson Fury shocked fans when he announced retirement from boxing earlier this year. And while he suffered two back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk last year, his sudden decision to retire took fans off guard.
Fury, despite his two defeats to Usyk, remains one of boxings biggest stars. He could have had more blockbuster clashes including a potential showdown against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.
Fans and media often speculate whether Fury will come out of retirement as he's done several times before, and now the former heavyweight champion's manager, Spencer Brown, has provided a cryptic update on the matter.
When asked whether Fury might return from retirement, Brown told IFL TV:
He's getting a little bit bored but he was really happy. I think he went to a nice birthday party over the weekend and had a few beers.
Brown then added:
Is he going to fight again? He's retired. He might be getting a little bit bored at the moment but that's just a natural thing. He's just enjoying himself, he's running everyday. He's really looking good. He's tanned, he's fit. He looks good. I was quite surprised when I saw him.
While Tyson Fury was beaten in both of his last fights, he is one of the greatest heavyweights of the modern era. The Brit boasts an impressive record of 34-2-1 with 24 knockout wins. Fury, apart from his championship caliber boxing abilities, keeps fans entertained with his mic skills.
The Latest Boxing News
How to Watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Floyd Mayweather’s Former Manager Gives Verdict On Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez
Richardson Hitchins vs George Kambosos Date Set
Eddie Hearn Makes Big Bet On Boxing In Monaco And Now Calls It Home