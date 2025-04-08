Floyd Mayweather’s Former Manager Gives Verdict On Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford look set to face each other is a massive fight later this year. Both are two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world at the moment, making the clash highly anticipated.
Alvarez's only two career losses have come against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol. And Mayweather's former manager, J Prince, thinks Crawford will add another defeat to Alvarez's record.
The fight is expected to take place at super middleweight, meaning Crawford will need to jump up two weight classes as his last fight was in 154 pounds. While Alvarez has the weight advantage, J Prince reckons Crawford has the skills to get the job done. Speaking to Sean Zittel, he said:
I believe he (Crawford) beats Canelo. I’m going to put my money where my mouth at. Crawford is one of those guys.- J Prince
Prince, though, refused to say anything bad about Alvarez, saying:
Of course, you know, we can’t say anything bad about Canelo cuz he the top of the top two but that’s that’s my opinion.
J Prince also downplayed suggestions that putting on the extra weight will dimish Crawford, saying:
I think Crawford is no wear and tear on him that I’ve witnessed watching him spar and watching him in the ring over the years and he know what he doing.
Canelo Alvarez is powerful and has been fighting at super middleweight for a considerable amount of time. Hence, he has a better feel of the division than Alvarez who fights at a much lower weight class. That said, Crawford is as skillful as they come.
Alvarez, though, needs to take care of business against William Scull first on May 3. He aims to become the undisputed super middleweight champion again with a win against Scull.
The Latest Boxing News
Trainer Gives Verdict On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford "Ridiculous Fight"
Eddie Hearn Makes Big Bet On Boxing In Monaco And Now Calls It Home
David Benavidez Responds To Canelo Alvarez; Claims He’s The Most Dangerous Fighter Out There
Edgar Berlanga Reveals How His Beef Started With Gervonta Davis