Ring Magazine Sign Trio of Rising Stars To Brand Ambassador Deals
Ring Magazine has added significant names to its stable in recent days.
Ring Magazine announced on X that it signed WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis, featherweight contender Bruce Carrington, rising lightweight contender Abdullah Mason and rising heavyweight prospect Dainier Peró to brand ambassador deals. Davis, Carrington and Mason are all promoted by Top Rank, while Peró is partnered with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions.
Davis (13-0-1, 9 KOs) is the headliner of the bunch and emphatically won the WBO lightweight title the last time he stepped into the ring, dropping then-champion Denys Berinchyk twice and stopping him in the fourth round with a pair of brutal body shots on Feb. 14. Dan Rafael and Mike Coppinger have reported that Davis could face hard-hitting southpaw Edwin De Los Santos on June 7 in a homecoming bout at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.
Carrington (15-0, 9 KOs) is on the cusp of a title shot after he became the first man to stop Enrique Vivas on March 29, winning by third-round stoppage. Carrington is ranked No. 1 by the WBC and WBO, No. 2 by the WBA and No. 4 by the IBF.
Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) is on the rise from top prospect to contender at lightweight and a fight with Davis can be one of boxing's best matchups if it comes to fruition in the future. The explosive southpaw from Cleveland, Ohio, has won eight straight by stoppage, including a sixth-round stoppage of Carlo Ornelas on April 5.
Mason is ranked No. 4 by the WBC and No. 8 by the WBO.
Peró (10-0, 8 KOs) has won six straight fights inside the distance and is set to headline an MVP card on May 9 in Orlando, Florida in a 10-round bout against Cesar Navarro. The Cuban heavyweight prospect is ranked No. 11 by the WBA.
