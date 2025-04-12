Boxing

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis Odds And Fight Prediction

Jaron "Boots" Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis clash for the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight titles on Saturday.

Nathaniel Marrero

Jaron Ennis (left), Eddie Hearn (center) and Eimantas Stanionis (right).
Jaron Ennis (left), Eddie Hearn (center) and Eimantas Stanionis (right). / Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

A new king will emerge in the welterweight division on Saturday night.

Jaron "Boots" Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis will square off for the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight titles at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on DAZN. Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn believes Ennis vs. Stanionis represents what boxing fans yearn for.

“It’s been a long time coming for big-time boxing here in Atlantic City," Hearn said. "Some of the iconic boxers have fought here at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and you will get the fight of the year here on  Saturday...All we ever want in the boxing community is the best against the best," Hearn said. "Champion vs. Champion. Whenever we get an opportunity to do number one against number two we have to grab it with both hands."

Here are the odds from DraftKings heading into Saturday night.

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis moneyline odds

Moneyline: Jaron Ennis -600, Eimantas Stanionis +425

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis KO/TKO/DQ odds

KO/TKO/DQ: Jaron Ennis +130, Eimantas Stanionis +1200

KO: Ennis +450, Stanionis +3000

TKO: Ennis +200, Stanionis +2000

DQ: Ennis/Stanionis: +10000

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis decision odds

Decision: Ennis +110, Stanionis +700

Unanimous decision: Ennis +160, Stanionis +1100

Split decision: Ennis +700, Stanionis +2000

Majority decision: Ennis +1400, Stanionis +4000

Draw: +1800

Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis total rounds

Total rounds: Over 10.5 (-205), under 10.5 (+145)

How to watch Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis

Date: April 12, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST

TV/Stream: DAZN

Location: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ

Tale of the Tape:

Jaron Ennis

Eimantas Stanionis

5'10

Height

5'8

146.4

Weight

146.8

74 in.

Reach

68 in.

33-0, 29 KOs

Record

15-0, 9 KOs

27

Age

30

Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis prediction

Ennis is a sizable favorite for good reason.

He can do everything in the ring and boasts the kind of power that can shift a fight on a dime. Ennis could also lean on his speed and movement and use his defensive prowess to counter Stanionis and make him pay as he tries to work his way to the inside.

Stanionis relies on his pressure and ability to push the pace. He also leans heavily on getting his left hand going with his jab and left hook to the head and body and prefers to work on the inside.

If Stanionis is going to pull off the upset, he will need to be able to give as good as he gets. Along with that, Stanionis likely has to take Ennis into deep waters and work at a relentless pace that could cause Boots to tire later in the fight.

Ultimately, Ennis has too many tools for Stanionis. Stanionis also has holes on defense that Ennis can exploit, namely, not always bringing his hands back after he punches. I think Boots will connect with enough big shots to get a hard-earned late stoppage.

Prediction: Ennis by 10th-round stoppage

The Latest Boxing News

Eimantas Stanionis Will Potentially Miss The Birth Of His Child To Fight Jaron Ennis

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Locked In On Eimantas Stanionis

Eimantas Stanionis Fires Warning At Jaron Ennis Ahead Of April 12 Fight

Teddy Atlas Lists His 10 Greatest Boxers Of All Time

Published
Nathaniel Marrero
NATHANIEL MARRERO

Nathaniel Marrero is a writer for the Boxing, Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Ravens On SI sites. He's also written for the Orlando Sentinel and MLB.com, and was a part of UCF's sports show, Hitting The Field. He attended UCF and graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2023. Twitter/X: Nate_Marrero