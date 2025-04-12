Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis Odds And Fight Prediction
A new king will emerge in the welterweight division on Saturday night.
Jaron "Boots" Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis will square off for the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight titles at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on DAZN. Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn believes Ennis vs. Stanionis represents what boxing fans yearn for.
“It’s been a long time coming for big-time boxing here in Atlantic City," Hearn said. "Some of the iconic boxers have fought here at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and you will get the fight of the year here on Saturday...All we ever want in the boxing community is the best against the best," Hearn said. "Champion vs. Champion. Whenever we get an opportunity to do number one against number two we have to grab it with both hands."
Here are the odds from DraftKings heading into Saturday night.
Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis moneyline odds
Moneyline: Jaron Ennis -600, Eimantas Stanionis +425
Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis KO/TKO/DQ odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Jaron Ennis +130, Eimantas Stanionis +1200
KO: Ennis +450, Stanionis +3000
TKO: Ennis +200, Stanionis +2000
DQ: Ennis/Stanionis: +10000
Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis decision odds
Decision: Ennis +110, Stanionis +700
Unanimous decision: Ennis +160, Stanionis +1100
Split decision: Ennis +700, Stanionis +2000
Majority decision: Ennis +1400, Stanionis +4000
Draw: +1800
Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis total rounds
Total rounds: Over 10.5 (-205), under 10.5 (+145)
How to watch Jaron Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis
Date: April 12, 2025
Time: 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST
TV/Stream: DAZN
Location: Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ
Tale of the Tape:
Jaron Ennis
Eimantas Stanionis
5'10
Height
5'8
146.4
Weight
146.8
74 in.
Reach
68 in.
33-0, 29 KOs
Record
15-0, 9 KOs
27
Age
30
Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis prediction
Ennis is a sizable favorite for good reason.
He can do everything in the ring and boasts the kind of power that can shift a fight on a dime. Ennis could also lean on his speed and movement and use his defensive prowess to counter Stanionis and make him pay as he tries to work his way to the inside.
Stanionis relies on his pressure and ability to push the pace. He also leans heavily on getting his left hand going with his jab and left hook to the head and body and prefers to work on the inside.
If Stanionis is going to pull off the upset, he will need to be able to give as good as he gets. Along with that, Stanionis likely has to take Ennis into deep waters and work at a relentless pace that could cause Boots to tire later in the fight.
Ultimately, Ennis has too many tools for Stanionis. Stanionis also has holes on defense that Ennis can exploit, namely, not always bringing his hands back after he punches. I think Boots will connect with enough big shots to get a hard-earned late stoppage.
Prediction: Ennis by 10th-round stoppage
The Latest Boxing News
Eimantas Stanionis Will Potentially Miss The Birth Of His Child To Fight Jaron Ennis
Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Locked In On Eimantas Stanionis
Eimantas Stanionis Fires Warning At Jaron Ennis Ahead Of April 12 Fight