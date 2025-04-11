Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Locked In On Eimantas Stanionis
Superstardom could lie ahead for Jaron "Boots" Ennis if he can get past Eimantas Stanionis in impressive fashion on Saturday.
Ennis isn't going to look past the tall task at hand, though.
Ennis and Stanionis will meet in a unification bout for the IBF, WBA and vacant Ring Magazine welterweight titles at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on DAZN. With the opportunity on Saturday, Ennis can move one step closer to becoming the undisputed welterweight champion and given that a win will move him within the grasp of that goal, all of Boots' focus is on Stanionis.
“I’m here to collect all the belts, and I’m locked in on Stanionis,” Ennis said. “Win on Saturday and I’m the WBA, IBF and Ring Magazine champion, and then we’ll see what’s next. But I am zoned in on Stanionis, no doubt, and I’m ready to give everybody what they are asking for. It’s a big fight for him and I’m glad he’s taken the fight and given the fans what they want. I’m number one in the division, he’s number two, I’m dialed in, I’m so focused on this."
Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs) has long been touted as the next big thing in boxing with how he impressively rose through the ranks before becoming the IBF welterweight champion. His momentum has somewhat plateaued due to the level of opposition and lack of household he has faced, which includes two unanimous decision victories over Karen Chukhadzhian (24-3, 13 KOs).
Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) is easily Ennis' biggest and toughest name to date. That has caused Ennis to lock in on himself and do what's necessary for the most important fight of his career to date. And even with the challenge at hand, Ennis is more than ready to rise to the occasion and prove that all of the hype surrounding him during his climb through the ranks was more than warranted after Saturday night.
"I do what’s best for me and I’m locked in on me," Ennis said. "I don’t care what other people have to say, and I’m not worried about any other fight but this one...I’m just ready and I’m so excited for this fight. I will show out for sure.”
