Eimantas Stanionis Will Potentially Miss The Birth Of His Child To Fight Jaron Ennis
One would be hard-pressed to put into words the level of sacrifice fighters put in to prepare for a fight, let alone for a unification bout against one of boxing's rising stars.
For Eimantas Stanionis, he's made the ultimate sacrifice, being away from his family, including his pregnant wife through training camp for his fight vs. Jaron Ennis for the IBF, WBA and Ring Magazine welterweight titles on Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on DAZN.
Along with his preparation for Saturday night as the toughest of his career, Stanionis could also potentially miss the birth of his first child to face Ennis.
"I went into this camp with my most brutal training and I sacrificed a lot and left my family," Stanionis said.
"My wife is pregnant and my baby might come today or tomorrow. It’s been a lot of sacrifices that I have put because I love the sport and believe in myself so I will see you on April 12 and give all my heart."- Eimantas Stanionis
Stanionis (15-0, 9 KOs) represented his home country of Lithuania in the 2016 Olympic Games and won the interim WBA welterweight championship with a split decision victory over Radzhab Butaev on April 16, 2022. He was elevated to full world champion in August when Terence Crawford vacated the title.
Stanionis has only fought once since facing Butaev, defeating Gabriel Maestre by unanimous decision on May 4. He also had three bouts against Vergil Ortiz canceled, which played a significant role in his inactivity over the last three years.
In facing Ennis (33-0, 29 KOs), Stanionis knows he's facing the toughest challenge of his career, but he's more ready to walk through the fire to become
“Because of the opportunity and the opponent, I put everything into it. I left no stones unturned...This means a lot and I look forward to taking all these belts to Lithuania on Sunday. I’m winning Saturday night by going all gas no brakes.”
The Latest Boxing News
Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Locked In On Eimantas Stanionis
Eimantas Stanionis Fires Warning At Jaron Ennis Ahead Of April 12 Fight
How To Watch Jaron Ennis vs. Eimantas Stanionis: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & More
Boxing Tonight [4/11/25]: Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Julio Cesar La Cruz vs Dilan Prasovic & More