Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima: Preview, Odds And Prediction
Jaron Ennis makes his super welterweight debut on October 11, taking on Uisma Lima.
'Boots' is 34-0-0 with 30 KO wins and is coming off a sixth round stoppage win against Eimantas Stanionis at 147 lbs. Meanwhile, Angola's Lima is 14-1-0 with 10 stoppages under his belt. He stopped Shervantaigh Koopman in his last outing.
Ennis moving up to 154 lbs could see him on a collision course with some of the best fighters in the division soon. 'Boots' is looking to become one of the top pound-for-pound superstars in the world and if his winning run continues at 154 lbs, it would be impossible to deny Ennis that status.
Lima expects super welterweight to reveal Ennis' true identity as a fighter and believes 'Boots' will now finally square off against opponents his ownsize. He told The Ring:
“Boots is very good, but I think he needs some things to level up the game. I think Boots is coming up to the division and now we’ll see the true Boots because at welterweight Boots was so big and he fought with small guys. Now, in this division he’ll fight with people his size."
It's an important fight in Ennis' career. Ahead of the contest, let's have a look at the odds and prediction for 'Boots' vs Lima.
Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima Moneyline odds
Moneyline: Ennis -3000, Lima +1200
Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima knockout odds
KO/TKO/DQ: Ennis -390, Lima +1800
Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima decision odds
Decision: Ennis +300, Lima +3000
Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima total rounds
Total rounds: 7.5 (Over -115, Under -115)
Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima prediction
Ennis is moving up to super welterweight. His power, though, is expected to carry at 154 lbs. Ennis was a naturally bigger welterweight, and will by no means be undersized at the division. 'Boots' also doesn't solely rely on power and possesses exceptional technique.
His stoppages are an accumulation of the fight control and power. 'Boots' has some excellent body work as well, which could be visible against Lima. Ennis is certainly Lima's best opponent and he doesn't have a wealth of experience among the sharks of the division.
Ennis' skills and power could turn out to be too much for him to handle. 'Boots' should look right at home in a new division from the start of the fight. After controlling the first half, Ennis might eventually stop Lima early in the second half of the contest.
Prediction: Jaron Ennis via seventh round TKO
Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima fight card
- Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima: Super welterweight
- Khalil Coe vs Jesse Hart: Light heavyweight
- Alexis Barriere vs Guido Vianello: Heavyweight
- Tahmir Smalls vs Jose Roman: Welterweight
- Dennis Thompson vs Sean Diaz: Super bantamweight
- Zaquin Moses vs Antonio Dunton El-Jr: Super featherweight
- Giorgio Visioli vs James Wilkins: Super featherweight
- Justin Palmieri vs Naheem Parker: Lightweight
Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima Date
Date: October 11, 2025
Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima time
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PT (Main event 10:45 p.m. EST)
How to watch Ennis vs Lima
TV/Stream: DAZN
