Mike Tyson Gives Brutally Honest Reason Why He'd Have Never Considered A UFC Fight In His Prime
Mike Tyson's recent comment about the UFC might not sit well with Dana White.
Tyson, 58, is set to return to the ring in 2026 against fellow boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. 'Iron' Mike's last fight was back in 2024, where he lost to Jake Paul via unanimous decision.
Fans and experts have been critical of Tyson's decision to continue fighting at this age, as he has looked a shadow of himself in recent times. However, due to his name value, Tyson continues to make the big bucks, as he did throughout his professional career.
Tyson was recently asked why he never fought in the UFC. His response makes a valid point, while also pointing the finger at the UFC's pay structure.
What Mike Tyson said about fighting in the UFC
Tyson claimed he wouldn't consider a move to the UFC as the top five biggest earners combined couldn't match what he made per fight boxing. He said:
"Listen, five of the biggest UFC fighters combined couldn’t match my pay. I want to be the biggest fighter, the biggest purse. I want all that stuff. When Mike Tyson fights, he shuts everything down."- Mike Tyson
Tyson achieved a long list of accolades throughout his career and remains the youngest heavyweight champion in history. There was a time when Tyson was considered untouchable as he was knocking world class heavyweights out left and right.
Apart from that, MMA and the UFC was nowhere near as big back then compared to where it is now. Hence, it's hard to imagine him considering a move to the sport by leaving boxing's glory division at a time when boxing was one of the biggest sports.
Tyson's recent comments, though, might hit a nerve with Dana White. The UFC CEO has often faced criticism for fighter pay and fans might not turn this opportunity down to take another shot at him.
Mike Tyson was shocked Floyd Mayweather decided to face him
Physically, Mayweather is a much smaller fighter than Tyson. He is 48 and a decade younger than him. Fans were taken aback when the exhibition bout was announced, and Tyson also claimed that he was surprised that 'Money' Mayweather accepted the challenge, saying:
"I still can't believe Floyd wants to really do this. It's going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it's signed and it's happening."- Mike Tyson
