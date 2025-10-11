"Gonna Get a Lot of S*** for This" — David Benavidez on Crawford vs Mayweather Debate
David Benavidez has a hot take on the Terence Crawford vs Floyd Mayweather debate. Crawford recently became the first ever male boxer to become undisputed in three different weight classes with his win against Canelo Alvarez.
Like Mayweather, who went 50-0-0, Crawford is undefeated with a perfect 42-0-0 record. Fans have been comparing the duo, and even Canelo said that Crawford is the better fighter between the them: "I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather."
Benavidez has now given his verdict on who the better fighter is, and it's not one every fan will agree with.
David Benavidez's Terence Crawford vs Floyd Mayweather take
Benavidez believes Crawford becoming the undisputed champion in three different weight classes gives him an edge in the debate. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, 'The Mexican Monster' said:
"Honestly, there could be a way where you could put Crawford over Mayweather. You didn't see Mayweather go up from 147 to 168, that's crazy. I thought Crawford was gonna have more of a hard time because he had a hard time with Madrimov."- David Benavidez
Benavidez, though, paid Mayweather his due respect, saying, "I don't wanna take anything away from Mayweather. Mayweather is the greatest of all time. But, I think that was a really big risk that Crawford took and he ended up winning. You have to give credit for that. That's like me going up and fighting Usyk right now at heavyweight."
Terence Crawford has nothing but respect for Floyd Mayweather
While there are comparisons, Crawford considers Mayweather nothing but the greatest of all time. He also claims that fans unduly try to tarnish 'Money' Mayweather's legacy. Speaking on 4th&1 with Cam Newton, he said:
"I have nothing but the utmost respect for Mayweather. I would never compare myself to Mayweather. He's the greatest of his era, and I'm the greatest of my era. I don't understand why, especially our people, hate on Mayweather so much. He made so much history for us. He paved the way for me to be where I'm at. He motivated me in so many ways outside the ring with work ethic, hard work, dedication, that I can't even say."- Terence Crawford
Crawford refuses to fall into the trap of people wanting him to disrespect Mayweather. He has always remained super respectful to Mayweather and Crawford's humility is one of the reasons he is widely beloved by fans.
