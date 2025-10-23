Jaron Ennis Weighs In On Whether Terence Crawford Is The New Face Of Boxing
Jaron Ennis has given his take on Terence Crawford's win against Canelo Alvarez. Crawford moved up two weight classes and beat Canelo via unanimous decision to become the undisputed super middleweight champion, and is the first male boxer to achieve the undisputed status in three different weight classes.
The odds were stacked against Crawford, with many believing Canelo's size and power would be too much for him to handle. Crawford, though, showed his skills and proved why he is arguably the best fighter of the modern era.
Canelo is often considered the face of boxing due to his popularity and the massive paycheck fighting the Mexican secures. Ennis, who helped Canelo prepare for the Crawford fight, has now answered whether 'Bud' now holds the status.
Jaron Ennis speaks on Terence Crawford
Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Ennis said, "He just beat Canelo, the face of boxing. So that makes Crawford the face of boxing at the moment.” Ennis also thinks Crawford should be allowed the time to enjoy the biggest win of his career.
Following Crawford's win against Canelo, fans have been left scratching their heads regarding who can beat 'Bud'. Some believe 'Boots' Ennis is the fighter to beat him.Eddie Hearn has long been an advocate for the clash and has high confidence in his client Ennis' abilities.
Ennis, though, showed his class by saying nothing but good things about Crawford. 'Boots' destroyed Uisma Lima in his previous outing, which marked his 154 lbs debut. The former unified welterweight champion is only 28 and looks to have all the tools to become the next big thing. Ennis, though, has a lot to achieve to reach someone like Crawford's status.
Is Jaron Ennis vs Terence Crawford a possibility?
With Crawford now being the undisputed champion at 168 lbs, it's unlikely that he'd consider a move back down to the super welterweight division. There have been talks of Crawford potentially fighting at middleweight, even for the undisputed 160 lbs belt.
An Ennis vs Crawford fight might have to take place at middleweight if it happens. However, Ennis' journey at super welterweight has just started, and he is aiming for world titles in that division. It might take a while before 'Boots' can clear out all the big names at 154 lbs.
Crawford, meanwhile, is 38, and one can imagine that he won't continue for much longer, having already managed to cement his legacy as an all-time great. Hence, an Ennis vs Crawford showdown might be unlikely.
