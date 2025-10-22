Roy Jones Jr Answers Whether Terence Crawford Would Have Beaten Him
Roy Jones Jr has answered how a potential fight between him and Terence Crawford would have gone. Crawford became the only male fighter in history to win the undisputed title in three different weight classes when he defeated Canelo Alvarez.
'Bud' is 42-0-0 with 31 KO wins, and his stacked championship cabinet makes 'Bud' one of the greatest boxers of the modern era. There are even discussions about him potentially being on the Mt Rushmore of all-time greats.
Jones Jr holds a similar status in the eyes of many. Some believe a prime Roy Jones Jr was the epitome of boxing. Few fighters in history, if any, can match the athleticism, skills, and fight IQ that he brought to the table. He also became the super middleweight champion by beating James 'Lights Out' Toney.
A hypothetical Roy Jones vs Crawford fight is a discussion for boxing fanatics. The former has now answered exactly how he thinks that would have gone down.
Roy Jones Jr on potential Terence Crawford fight
Jones Jr's boxing IQ was on full display when he immaculately predicted Canelo vs Crawford. Speaking of facing Crawford himself, he said Crawford would have done some great work during the early rounds. However, Roy Jones considers himself a different beast and is confident of doing what 42 professionals have failed to do — beat Crawford.
Speaking to Boxing News, he said:
“I like Terence, Terence is a very good fighter, but Terence grew up on Roy Jones. It’s hard to tell you these guys gonna whoop Roy Jones when they grew up and they still asking questions to Roy Jones about how he did things. So, they don’t fully understand Roy Jones yet either. So it’s hard to beat Roy Jones if you don’t fully understand him yet. He would have been something to deal with for a few rounds early, but I was a different guy.”- Roy Jones Jr
Crawford, meanwhile, is a massive Roy Jones Jr fan, like any other boxing fan, and has previously named Jones Jr as the greatest of all time.
Stylistically, they are different fighters. Most of Crawford's accolades come in the lighter weight classes. That said, he beat an all-time great in Canelo after jumping two weight divisions. 'Bud' has shown little to no weakness inside the ring, and it's hard to bet against him regardless of the opponent.
Therefore, Jones Jr vs Crawford is a fantasy fight that will only spark discussion among hardcore fans.
