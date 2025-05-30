Several Major Fights Confirmed For Pacquiao-Barrios Undercard
The "Pac-Man's" return is what the boxing world has been talking about as of late, but July 19th is no longer a one-fight card.
The Ring Magazine has reported that full card is set for Manny Pacquiao's return against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. The event is set to feature two world title bouts and two rematches, giving fans something to look forward to leading up to the main event.
The card is at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, headlined by Pacquiao's (62-8-2, 39 KOs) first fight in four years, when he takes on Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) for the WBC title at 147 lbs. The bout has drawn tons of attention, both positive and negative, with the former eight-division world champion jumping straight into a world title shot at the age of 46-years-old.
Pacquiao's last fight was August 21st, 2021, where he lost to Yordenis Ugas by unanimous decision and subsequently retired after the bout. Meanwhile, Barrios is coming off a rocky performance against Abel Ramos on November 15th, 2024, fighting to a split draw.
In the co-main event, it will be a highly anticipated rematch between WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora and former WBO champion Tim Tszyu. The two fought on March 30th, 2024, where Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) handed Tszyu (25-2, 18 KOs) his first loss in his career, beating him by split decision to win the WBO and WBC junior middleweight title.
Last month, Fundora vacated the WBO title to take this rematch. That vacated WBO belt will be contested between undefeated prospect Xander Zayas and Jorge Garcia Perez.
Fundora has fought once since the first Tszyu fight, stopping Chordale Booker in the fourth round on March 22nd. Tszyu, meanwhile, was stopped by IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev in the third round on October 19th, 2024. He then bounced back this year, stopping Joey Spencer in the fourth round on April 6th.
The Ring also reported Thursday that a featherweight clash between Brandon Figueroa and Joet Gonzalez is set for the Pacquiao-Barrios undercard. Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) will be stepping in the ring for the first time since losing his WBC title to Stephen Fulton, for a second time, on February 1st. Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) is coming off an impressive win, beating Arnold Khegai by split decision on March 8th.
Another rematch is slated for the card, as former WBA junior welterweight Isaac Cruz will run it back with Angel Fierro. The first fight happened on February 1st, with both boxers putting on an entertaining brawl in one of the best fights of the year. Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) won the first fight by unanimous decision, but Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) definitely raised his stock after his performance.
The Pacquiao-Barrios card is July 19th at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be streamed live on Amazon Prime PPV.
