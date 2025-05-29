Ryan Garcia Underwent Hand Surgery On Right Hand
Ryan Garcia underwent a successful procedure on his right hand on Tuesday.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix was the first to report the news that Garcia needed surgery and that he'd be able to train again in six weeks. Garcia had the operation done by Dr. Steven Shin, who has also done procedures for hand injuries on Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Vasiliy Lomachenko.
"I went and got the surgery for my hand and what I needed to get done," Garcia posted on X. "I never used that as an excuse for my fight."
Mannix reported that Garcia, 26, first suffered the injury during training camp ahead of his unanimous decision loss to Rolando "Rolly" Romero on May 2 at Times Square. Garcia fought like a fighter battling an ailment, as he threw under 20 punches in all but three rounds in the 12-round bout, per CompuBox. Romero dropped Garcia in the second round and outboxed him en route to the upset victory to win the regular WBA welterweight title.
Garcia and Romero combined to throw the third-fewest punches in a 12-round fight by CompuBox's metrics.
The plans were for Garcia to rematch Devin Haney later in 2025 in Saudi Arabia, but Garcia's loss to Romero has thwarted those plans for the time being. Haney fought on the same card and won a unanimous decision over Jose Ramirez.
Garcia and Haney first fought on April 20, 2024, with the former originally winning the bout by majority decision before multiple failed drug tests for Ostarine caused the result to be overturned to a no-contest.
