Brian Norman Jr Predicts Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner
Canelo Alvarez's September 13 fight against Terence Crawford has already become the focal point of the boxing world. It's a legacy fight in many regards as both fighters are four-division world champions and have held the undisputed title in multiple weight classes.
Fans and experts began giving their predictions for the contest as soon as the fight was announced, with some siding with Canelo and others with Crawford. And now WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr has now given his verdict on the matter.
Norman Jr, 27-0-0 with 21 knockouts, is siding with Terence Crawford. The 24-year-old believes Crawford is as disciplined as the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Bernard Hopkins, and Marvin Hagler. He also added that Canelo Alvarez is on the decline. Speaking to The Ring, he said:
"I actually got my boy Crawford on that. I feel like what I just said about my mental [makeup], how dedicated I am to the game or whatever, Crawford is in this thing, regarding how dedicated he is to this boxing stuff. He is disciplined."
He added:
"He is another one of those disciplined fighters along with Floyd Mayweather, Bernard Hopkins, Marvin Hagler that are just straight disciplined to the game of boxing year-round. So, I feel he definitely got the attitude and mentality to go out there and beat Canelo."
MORE: Roy Jones Jr Delivers Verdict On Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios Fight
Norman Jr added that Canelo Alvarez is also among his favorite fighters. However, he questioned the Mexican's hunger at this point in his career. At 63-2-2, Alvarez has been in the game a long time and the 34 year old has made a king's ransom in the sport. Norman Jr added:
"Lately, he been having the silk sheets and silk this and silk that, and it's like he don't want it as bad as he used to. Just because you made weight and you got this and you got that, that don't mean nothing. Push yourself how you used to. So, Canelo my dog, but lately he been slipping."
The Latest Boxing News
Teofimo Lopez Drops Bombshell Firing Claim, Feuds With Turki Alalshikh On Social Media
Anthony Joshua Negotiating Two-Fight Deal, Eddie Hearn Reveals Possible Opponents
David Benavidez's Father Says Son Would Send Canelo Alvarez To The Hospital