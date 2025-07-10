Jim Lampley Joining Broadcast Team For Berlanga vs Sheeraz This Saturday
Legendary blow-by-blow announcer Jim Lampley will be the lead voice in the broadcast booth for the second time this year.
The Ring announced that International Boxing Hall of Famer will return for the third Ring fight card this Saturday. That card is headlined by a double main event, Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz in a super-middleweight bout, and Shakur Stevenson defending his WBC lightweight title for the third time against William Zepeda.
Lampley made his return ringside on May 2nd, at the Times Square card headlined by Rolly Romero upsetting Ryan Garcia by unanimous decision. The card also saw Teofimo Lopez retain his WBO and Ring Magazine title against Arnold Barboza Jr., and Devin Haney shutting out Jose Ramirez. It was the 76-year-old's first show since Dec. 2018, when HBO boxing officially closed its doors.
Lampley is also hoping to be at the broadcast table for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford on Sept. 13th. Long time boxing analyst and former ESPN personality Max Kellerman will be making his return to booth that night.
This fight is happening July 12th at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. It will be broadcast on DAZN PPV. The main card starts at 6 PM EST/ 3 PM PST.
