Joe Rogan Reveals Shocking Sum Oleksandr Usyk And Daniel Dubois Will Earn For Rematch
Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his undisputed heavyweight title in a rematch against Daniel Dubois on July 19th at Wembley Stadium.
When the two last fought in 2024, Usyk earned a ninth round stoppage win. However, controversy surrounded the fight as a punch from Dubois in the fifth round put Usyk to the mat only to be deemed a low blow rather than a knockdown. And while Dubois' camp maintains the shot was legitimate, Usyk's, of course, does not.
Now, both sides are ready to settle the score once and for all.
In a recent video shared by YouTube channel FREESTYLEBENDER during UFC's International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Joe Rogan shared the shocking sum Usyk and Dubois will reportedly earn with UFC fighters Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.
In the clip, Rogan says "Bro, did you see the numbers that Usyk and Dubois are getting?" He continued, “Bro. $132 million. $132 million and $71 million. Yeah, look at the numbers. $132 million and $71 million. Yo, that’s crazy! Numbers for purses. $132 and $71."
It is not known where Rogan received the information or if it is accurate.
However, if true, the fight could potentially earn Usyk a purse on par with what Canelo Alvarez will reportedly earn for his fight against Terence Crawford. Various reports suggest he could earn between $100-$150 million.
