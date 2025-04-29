Oleksandr Usyk Settles Daniel Dubois Low Blow Debate, Talks Tyson Fury Fight
Oleksandr Usyk is set to take on Daniel Dubois in a rematch on July 19. With a win, Usyk can once again become the undisputed heavyweight champion.
The pair fought back in 2023 with Usyk earning a ninth round stoppage. The Ukrainian, though, touched the canvas in that fight in what was ruled as a low blow. Dubois still thinks it was a legitimate body shot and Usyk has now given his take on the matter.
He said the past is in the past and his focus is on the next fight, but also reminded Dubois that it was him who won the fight. Usyk implied that Dubois' fist hit the forbidden area when going up.
Listen, this punch was bad. It is not my problem. Referee made situation like this. Daniel said, 'I won'. Bro, you didn't win. I won. We have a new fight, doesn't matter, just wait.
Usyk was further asked about Tyson Fury teasing a comeback from retirement in a new video. Usyk commented:
Tyson is unpredictable man, you know. Tyson is training, Tyson is with family, children, it's a great time for him. I don't know [if he'll comeback]. I think maybe we can do free fight with Tyson Fury. Without belt, just fight. Just in the ring, at Tottenham or Wembley. No problem, I am ready.
Usyk and Fury fought twice in 2024 with the Ukrainian taking home a decision win on bith occasions. Fury announced retirement at the start of 2025.
