UFC Legend Worried For Francis Ngannou In Potential Deontay Wilder Fight
Francis Ngannou has already expressed interest in taking on Deontay Wilder in boxing. Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion and currently holds the PFL heavyweight title.
He is also one of the scariest knockout artists across combat sports. 'The Predator' has fought twice in boxing so far, losing a split decision against Tyson Fury in his debut and then suffering a brutal knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in his next fight.
The Cameroonian, however, is keen to continue his career inside the squared circle. Ngannou has 'The Bronze Bomber' in mind as a potential next opponent. Like Ngannou, Wilder is one of the most vicious punchers in the game.
Former two division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, though, is worried for Ngannou in a potential showdown against Wilder. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, 'DC' said:
Sure, he’s going to make a boatload of money, he always does, but at what point do you go [I don’t know] because if you ask me it would seem like he’s up against it again. Maybe he’s just the biggest, baddest man on the planet that we all believe and he doesn’t care that he’s up against it and he wants to prove everyone wrong like he did the first time when he fought Tyson Fury and he fought him to a very close fight. But we cannot ignore the visuals of what we saw the last time, especially when he came back to MMA and fought so well.
Cormier continued:
People don’t hurt Francis Ngannou, but when it happened in the [Anthony Joshua] fight, he looked lost. That’s what’s concerning to me. Because I know there will be moments in that fight with Deontay Wilder the way that he punches where he’s going to need to find safety.
